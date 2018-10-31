Cleveland police: Landscaper shot after argument over yard clippings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -Cleveland police say a man who admitted to shooting a landscaper says he did it in self defense.

It happened on Muskoka Avenue near East 193rd Street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the 36-year-old victim got into an argument with 27-year-old man Jyvaris Wooden, who lives next door.

According to a press release, Wooden told police the landscaper was blowing leaves and grass onto his yard. After several verbal exchanges, Wooden hit is ADT panic alarm, grabbed his gun and his bat and confronted the landscaper again, according to police.

Wooden told police the landscaper tried to run him over with a lawnmower. In a statement to police, Wooden said he hit the landscaper with his bat when he got off the lawnmower.

Police say the two fought over the bat.

Wooden told police the landscaper began to choke him. He says that's when he shot him.

Police say the landscaper was shot in the stomach.

"The guy from down the street was fighting with him and he had a baseball bat and I guess the guy down the street, the landscaper was trying to get the baseball bat away from the guy down the street; then the next thing I knew there was a gunshot, and the guy was standing over him with a gun," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Wooden told police he went inside to call 911 after the shooting.

He faces charges of felony assault with a firearm. He's been booked in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

"When the police came, he was like, I guess explaining himself. They just took him away in handcuffs; he put up no fight, no anything," a witness told Fox 8.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and required surgery. There is no word on his condition.

41.587086 -81.544058