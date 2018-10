Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio - The right lane of I-77 south near Miller Road was blocked for about a half hour Wednesday morning in Brecksville.

First responders are working an accident.

Fox 8 cameras showed a car that was flipped over.

It appears to be a single car crash.

The accident was cleared and all the lanes reopened after a short period of time.

We have not gotten reports of any injuries.