Browns name former NFL quarterback Ryan Lindley as running backs coach

BEREA, Ohio– The staffing changes in Berea continued on Wednesday.

The Browns named former NFL quarterback Ryan Lindley as running backs coach, the team announced.

The Cardinals selected Lindley is the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft and he started in six games for Arizona. He also played for the Chargers, the Patriots and Colts, as well as the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks.

The 29-year-old was most recently working on San Diego State’s coaching staff. Previously, he helped get QBs Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Mitchell Trubisky prepared for the draft.

