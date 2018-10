AKRON, Ohio– Babies’ first Halloween!

The staff at Akron Children’s Hospital made sure the infants in the intensive care unit and their families got to enjoy the spooky holiday. They delivered costumes and treats Tuesday night.

Some of the costumes were handmade by NICU family care coordinator Marybeth Fry and her children.

Among the costumed-cuties were two sets of twins: Harper and Haiden as strawberries, and Ryleigh andGreyson as donuts.