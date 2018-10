× Arson investigators investigating Akron blaze

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron fire department is trying to put out a house fire.

The fire is at 366 The Brooklands.

Arson investigators are also on scene, according to a press release from the Akron Fire Department.

The fire was so strong, fire crews had to get out of the house and work to get the fire under control from outside the home.

