Ariana Grande brings 'Sweetener' tour to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pop superstar Ariana Grande has announced the first leg of “The Sweetener World Tour.”

She’s making a stop in Cleveland in March of 2019.

Grande will play at the Quicken Loans Arena March 28.

Tickets go on sale, Monday, November 5 on ticketmaster.com.

This will be her first tour since the deadly bombing in Manchester in 2017.