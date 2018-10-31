× Accident, downed light poles cause delays on I-480 heading in both directions

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — An accident and downed light poles have caused delays for those traveling on Interstate 480 Wednesday night.

According to North Olmsted Fire Department, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash between Stearns Road and Great Northern Road.

According to ODOT, the accident was caused by an overturned cement truck. All lanes of I-480E are reportedly closed at Stearns Road. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Fire officials say there are no injuries reported at this time.

Meanwhile, ODOT says lanes are restricted in the same location of I-480 heading westbound due to downed light poles. As of 7 p.m., two lanes of I-480W are open as the poles are being removed from the road.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more updates as they become available.