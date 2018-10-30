× Youngstown diocese names priests ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse of a minor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Bishop George V. Murry, S.J., of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced the list of names of those who have served in the Diocese of Youngstown who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor and who have been reported to civil authorities.

In a press release, Bishop Murry states, “I am very sorry that the Church has failed to act aggressively to eliminate this evil. I humbly ask forgiveness from the victims and their families for the grave mistakes the Church has made.”

The diocese is defining a ‘credible accusation’ as an accusation that appears more likely true than not after a thorough investigation and review of available information, according to the Diocesan Review Board and accepted as credible as the bishop.

The diocese reports it is committed to comply with local law enforcement and with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People established by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2002.

The Charter contains a comprehensive set of procedures for addressing allegations of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic clergy.

The diocese says it strives to empower people to create and maintain safe environments for youth through ongoing education.

Bishop Murry explained, “that as painful as the process of voluntary disclosure of names is for parishioners where these men served, this is one way that we can offer support and dignity to the survivors of clergy sexual abuse and their families.”

In a press release, the diocese reported it “stands firm in its commitment to report and investigate all allegations of sexual abuse by members of the clergy.”

The diocese says you can report clergy sexual abuse crimes to retired Detective Sergeant Delphine Baldwin-Casey, the victim assistance coordinator for the Diocese of Youngstown at 330-718-1388.

Clergy of the Diocese of Youngstown against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made:

Robert Burns

Thomas Crum

Anthony Esposito

Richard Evritt

James Fondriest (deceased)

Ernest Formichelli (permanent deacon)

Paul Gubser (deceased)

John Hammer

Robert Hill (deceased)

Thomas Kelly (deceased)

Donald Oser (deceased)

Robert Reidy

John Ryan (deceased)

Robert Sabatino (deceased)

Louis Santucci

John Schmidt (deceased)

William Smaltz

John Warner

Francis Zapitelli (deceased)

Clergy of the Diocese of Youngstown against whom credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made after the accused was deceased:

Joseph Bennett

John P. Cunningham

Gerald Curran

Joseph Galganski

Henry Gallagher

John Gallagher

James Hennessey

John Lyons

John Parillo

Clergy from Religious Orders against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made while serving in the Diocese of Youngstown:

Bernard Dupont, OP

Donald Marrokal, CR (deceased)

Giles Nealen, OSB (deceased)

Clergy from other Dioceses against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made and who have subsequently reside in the territory of the Diocese of Youngstown.

Robert Castelucci (Diocese of Pittsburgh)

Anthony Cipola (Diocese of Pittsburgh, deceased)

Non-Clergy from Religious Orders against whom credible, substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been made while employed in the Diocese of Youngstown:

Stephen Baker, TOR (deceased)

Earlier this month Fox 8 reported that the Cleveland Catholic Diocese would also be releasing a similar list.