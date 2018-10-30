Two city officials suspended following Cleveland Hopkins security incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The city of Cleveland Mayor's office has announced the suspension of two city officials following a security incident at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport October 25.

According to a news release, Assistant Director of Port Control Fred Szabo and Chief of Operations for the City of Cleveland Darnell Brown, are both suspended with pay pending the outcome of an investigation.

Their security credentials have been revoked in "accordance with the airport and TSA policies."

A city of Cleveland spokesperson would not provide additional details regarding what occurred.

TSA released the following statement last week, "The TSA takes all violations of security protocols seriously and we will be working with the city and the airport to complete the investigation."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for the latest details.