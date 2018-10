CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some accidents on Intersate 90 eastbound are causing a mess on the highway.

One crash happened at just after 6:30 a.m. just past West 44th Street. The second was located at just past West 117th Street in the left lane.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken recommends using Lorain, Detroit and the West Shoreway as alternates.

