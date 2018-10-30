Terminal tower, other buildings, go blue and white for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland's skyline will be blue and white for the next few days in honor of the victims of the deadly shooting at a Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Eleven people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood Saturday morning.
LIGHT BLUE–WHITE | Pittsburgh Synagogue Victims and the Jewish community
"In 1864, the Jewish poet Ludwig August Frankl named blue and white "the colours of Judah" in a poem not so surprisingly called 'Judah's Colours.' An excerpt: 'When sublime feelings his heart fill, he is mantled in the colors of his country... Blue and white are the colours of Judah; white is the radiance of the priesthood, and blue, the splendors of the firmament.'
Blue and white come with universal associations, too. White suggests purity, peace, and light. Blue is associated with the sky, faith, wisdom, and truth."