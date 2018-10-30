Teen arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old in Painesville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAINESVILLE, Ohio -- Police announced Tuesday the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in the shooting death of 16-year-old Yorry Timley.

Timley was shot and killed on October 19 at an apartment complex on Mentor Avenue.

According to a release, Painesville police said a probable cause warrant was issued and served on the juvenile for reckless homicide and tampering with evidence.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. He will be held there pending his arraignment.

Timley was a student at Painesville Harvey High School and played track.

At a vigil two days after his death, his mom told FOX 8 her son excelled at soccer, track and dancing. She added that Yorry was a great kid, had a wonderful smile, and never got into trouble.

