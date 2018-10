Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our next rainy system arrives Wednesday -- not-so-convenient news for trick-or-treaters.

The first wave will arrive mid-morning. The showery bands MAY thin out a bit north and west of Interstate 71 during the trick-or-treat period (6-8 pm)… but regardless, it won’t be ideal:

Let's check out your overnight temperatures into early Halloween morning:

A stalled front will keep us wet through Thursday and even part of Friday and early Saturday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

