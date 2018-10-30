× Show Info: October 30, 2018

Craft Cantina

1244 Weathervane Ln.

Akron, OH 44313

330.440.4058

https://www.facebook.com/craftcantina/

www.craftcantinaakron.com

The Halloween Bar

Pop-up Halloween Bar open NOW through November 3rd. Offering creative drinks like Morgue-aritas and Poison Apple Martinis

2234 Tuscarawas St

Canton, OH 44708

www.facebook.com/ThatPopUpBar

Sugar Bowl

Tasty spot in Willoughby knows for pho, bubble tea, and macarons

34912 Ridge Rd.

Willoughby, OH 44094

https://sugarbowlwilloughby.com/

Canary Travel: Punta Cana

Deal of the Week

Save $150 to Punta Cana

Book NOW – November 5th

Travel NOW – 6/7/19

Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000

Paisley Monkey

Lakewood staple offering unique and wonderful products for babies, toddlers, and beyond!

14417 Detroit Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

http://www.paisleymonkey.com/

Socktober & Fall Fashion

It’s So You, a local consignment boutique, drops by to share a few affordable fall fashion trends. And there’s still time to participate in Sock-Tober. Splurge and buy a pair of World’s Softest socks. For every pair sold, a pair is donated to the homeless.

34601 Ridge Rd.

Willoughby, OH 44094

www.itssoyouboutique.com