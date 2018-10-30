Show Info: October 30, 2018
Craft Cantina
1244 Weathervane Ln.
Akron, OH 44313
330.440.4058
https://www.facebook.com/craftcantina/
www.craftcantinaakron.com
The Halloween Bar
Pop-up Halloween Bar open NOW through November 3rd. Offering creative drinks like Morgue-aritas and Poison Apple Martinis
2234 Tuscarawas St
Canton, OH 44708
www.facebook.com/ThatPopUpBar
Sugar Bowl
Tasty spot in Willoughby knows for pho, bubble tea, and macarons
34912 Ridge Rd.
Willoughby, OH 44094
https://sugarbowlwilloughby.com/
Canary Travel: Punta Cana
Deal of the Week
Save $150 to Punta Cana
Book NOW – November 5th
Travel NOW – 6/7/19
Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000
Paisley Monkey
Lakewood staple offering unique and wonderful products for babies, toddlers, and beyond!
14417 Detroit Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107
http://www.paisleymonkey.com/
Socktober & Fall Fashion
It’s So You, a local consignment boutique, drops by to share a few affordable fall fashion trends. And there’s still time to participate in Sock-Tober. Splurge and buy a pair of World’s Softest socks. For every pair sold, a pair is donated to the homeless.
34601 Ridge Rd.
Willoughby, OH 44094
www.itssoyouboutique.com