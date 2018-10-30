Redbox: ‘Top 5 Scariest Movies of All Time’ are…

There are a lot of scary movies out there!

But Redbox has narrowed it down to five — the favorites of its customers in a recent survey.

The survey was conducted Sept. 11 through Sept. 18, Business Insider reported. It It asked respondents to name their favorite scary Halloween movie. They were also asked to name their favorite “family-friendly” Halloween movie.

The ‘Top 5 Scariest Movies of All Time’ chosen were:

5.) “Saw” (2004)

4.) “The Shining” (1980)

3.) “The Ring” (2002)

2.) “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991)

1.) “The Exorcist” (1973)

The ‘Top 5 Family Halloween Movies’ chosen were:

1.) “Hocus Pocus”

2.) “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

3.) “Beetlejuice”

4.) “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

5.) “Hotel Transylvania”

