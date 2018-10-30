× President Trump says he plans to end birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an executive order that would end the right to citizenship for the children of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born on U.S. soil.

“We’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits,” Trump said in an interview for “Axios on HBO.”

“It’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous. And it has to end,” he continued.

“It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment. Guess what? You don’t,” he said, adding that he has run it by his counsel. “You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order,” Trump said.

It’s unclear if the President has the authority to strip citizenship of those born in the US with an executive order, and he did not say when he would sign the order in the clip released by Axios. CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

The President didn’t provide any details of his plan, but said that “it’s in the process. It’ll happen.”

The announcement comes ahead of the president’s visit to Cleveland next week.