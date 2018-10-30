Poll: Turnout among young voters could be historic in midterm election

A new poll shows young voters could turn out in record-breaking numbers at the polls for next month’s midterm election.

The poll, conducted by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, found that 40-percent of people between the ages of 18 and 29 plan to “definitely vote” in the midterms, with 54 percent of Democrats, 43 percent of Republicans and 24 percent of Independents considered likely voters.

Another finding of the poll is that Democrats are “preferred to control Congress” by 34 percentage points.

The poll also found that President Trump’s approval rating stands at 26 percent among all young Americans, and 25 percent among likely voters. The president received the highest marks for the way he has handled the economy at 36 percent.

