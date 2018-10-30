× Notorious mob boss Whitey Bulger found dead in prison

Notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was found dead at a federal prison in West Virginia Tuesday, multiple officials told CNN.

Bulger, 89, had recently arrived at the high-security penitentiary USP Hazelton in West Virginia.

The feared former leader of the Winter Hill Gang, Bulger was convicted in 2013 of participating in 11 murders stretching from Massachusetts to Florida to Oklahoma from 1973 through 1985.

A federal jury convicted Bulger of 31 counts total, including racketeering, extortion, money laundering, drug dealing and weapons possession.

Bulger was serving a life sentence.

He was previously relocated from a Florida prison to a facility in Oklahoma. Though Bulger is known to have medical ailments, it’s not clear why he was on the move, the Herald reported.