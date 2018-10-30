NASA probe gets closer to the sun, breaks record

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has broken the world record for the closest approach to the sun ever achieved by a human-made spacecraft.

The spacecraft passed within 26.55 million miles of the sun’s surface.

The previous record was set back in 1976.

According to NASA, Parker Solar Probe will begin its first solar encounter on Oct. 31, continuing to fly closer and closer to the Sun’s surface until it reaches its first perihelion — the point closest to the Sun — at about 10:28 p.m. EST on Nov. 5.

The spacecraft will face brutal heat and radiation conditions while providing unprecedentedly close-up observations of the sun.

“It’s been just 78 days since Parker Solar Probe launched, and we’ve now come closer to our star than any other spacecraft in history,” said Project Manager Andy Driesman, from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland.