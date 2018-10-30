× Mystery poster trolls the Browns on Indeed with post for head coaching job

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns fans are a spirited bunch, and you could never accuse them of taking themselves too seriously.

So it’s no surprise one mystery poster took to Indeed to roast the team after a few statement firings Monday.

As we’ve reported on Fox 8, the Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley.

Under the job description the person wrote, “Under the guidance and direction of whichever General Manager comes through our revolving door of General Managers, the Head Coach will do his best to make it appear as if he’s doing something productive while also dedicating countless hours of time and energy to doing absolutely nothing productive.”

As for qualifications:

– Ability to whisper to quarterbacks like Robert Redford does with horses in that movie about horse whispering.

– Taking words and combining them to create newer and better words! SUPER WORDS! Words like HARDLAND!!! BELIEVELAND!!! etc…

– A Sisyphean ability to roll an immense Brown and Orange boulder up a hill every Sunday at 1 pm EDT only for it to roll back down again and again and again.

– Aim for the moon. If you miss you’ll be 4-12.

The poster also notes it is a temporary and entry-level position.

We’re glad to know Browns fans are taking the changes in stride.