Some holidays you can count on to fall on the same day. Thanksgiving is always the fourth Thursday in November. Memorial Day is the last Monday in May.

Halloween always on the same date, but of course, that means it doesn't fall on the same day of the week.

Some people want to change that.

About 32,000 people have signed the change.org petition to change Halloween to the last Saturday of October.

The White House requires 100,000 signatures to receive a response.