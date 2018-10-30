× Man accused of decapitating woman in Fairview Park pleads guilty

CLEVELAND– The man who is accused of stabbing and decapitating a woman in a Fairview Park apartment was sentenced in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Jiansen Liang, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and gross abuse of a corpse. Judge David Matia sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 25 years.

Police said Liang walked into a Cleveland police station on July 27, 2017 and admitted he killed someone. Officers went to the apartment on Lorain Road in Fairview Park and found the body of 33-year-old Qihong Chen. She had been stabbed 200 times.

Liang claimed he had visions of Chen turning into a monster.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said he will be deported to China upon his release.

