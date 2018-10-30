Local religious leaders speak out against violence after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio– A group of Cleveland-area religious leaders gathered on Tuesday to speak out against violence following the deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The massacre left 11 people dead, including two brothers, and a husband and wife, and injured several officers. The suspect was shot by police and taken into custody. Federal investigators consider the shooting a hate crime.

The local news conference was at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Zion of Oakwood.

“In light of the recent killings in Pittsburgh and the threat to synagogues across the nation, we must say no to violence anywhere especially to religious institutions,” said Bishop Larry Macon Sr, President of United Pastors In Mission.

Macon invited clergy, rabbis and imams to unite at the news conference.

“As Pastors and Clergy united in the Greater Cleveland Vicinity we are appalled at the terroristic invasion of a sacred place. Yet, we are thankful for the quick response of local law-enforcement to shut down this attack. Our heartfelt support goes out to our friends and we stand with the Jewish community, our neighbors in faith,” said Rev. Larry L. Harris Sr, President of the Mt Pleasant Ministerial Alliance.

