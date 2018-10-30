× Kareem Hunt buys tickets for Willoughby South football team to see Browns-Chiefs

CLEVELAND– Even though Kareem Hunt is busy these days hurdling the competition, he hasn’t forgot about his alma mater. (Seriously, have you seen this play?)

The Kansas City running back and his mother bought 110 tickets for the Willoughby South High School football team to watch the Browns and Chiefs, Rebels head coach Matt Duffy told FOX 8 News.

Duffy said he’s very appreciative of the generous gesture.

Hunt was the 2012 Fright Night Touchdown Player of Year, rushing for 1,900 yards and averaging 11 yards per carry for Willoughby South. He played football at Toledo and was drafted by Kansas City in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Browns host the Chiefs this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Kansas city is 7-1 with its high-powered offense of Hunt, second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes and another Northeast Ohio native, tight end Travis Kelce.

