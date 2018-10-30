× Indians exercise club option on Carrasco, decline on Guyer

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians announced two transactions on Tuesday.

The club exercised the 2019 club option on right hander Carlos Carrasco. It declined the option on outfielder Brandon Guyer.

Carrasco went 17-10 this season with a 3.38 ERA. He struck out a career-high 231 batters, topping the 200-strikeout mark for the third time in his career.

Guyer, known for his knack of getting hit by pitches, becomes a free agent after three years with the Tribe. He batted .206 with 7 home runs and 27 RBIs this year.

