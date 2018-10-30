Fox Recipe Box: Roasted Pumpkin Bisque

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s soup season and Chef Bob Sferra shares his culinary secrets on how to make a delicious pot of Roasted Pumpkin Bisque. Bob demonstrated the recipe with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel and also let viewers know about upcoming cooking classes he is teaching at Culinary Occasions. Click here to see Bob’s upcoming class schedule and learn more about what Culinary Occasions offers.

Roasted Pumpkin Bisque

Serves 8

1 (2 to 2½-pound) fresh pumpkin, quartered, stem and seeds removed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil, divided

2 medium white or yellow onions, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

6 cups chicken or vegetable stock, or more as needed to thin

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 (5 to 6-pound) fresh pumpkin, stem left intact (for tureen)

½ cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon finely minced fresh thyme (or ½ teaspoon dried thyme)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Preheat oven to 400ºF.

For the Soup: Place the pumpkin quarters in a baking dish, cut-side up; season with salt and pepper. Roast until golden brown and fork tender, about 45 minutes to an hour. If the pumpkin is getting too brown, cover with foil to finish the cooking process.

Heat a large sauce pot over medium heat; add the butter and one tablespoon of the oil and heat through. Stir in the onion and cook until tender and translucent, about 8 minutes;add the garlic and sauté 30 seconds more. Add the flour and stir to combine; cook to apale golden color, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Pour the stock into the flour mixture, whisking constantly to avoid lumps. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Remove and discard the peel from the roasted pumpkin; add the pulp to the stock. Reduce the heat, and simmer, partially covered, until slightly thickened, about 20 minutes. Puree the soup in a blender* or an immersion blender; strain through a coarse sieve. The soup should have a silky, creamy texture.

Bring the pureed soup to the boil, then immediately reduce the heat and simmer 15 minutes more. Remove from the heat; stir in the heavy cream and fresh thyme. Check for seasoning, adding more salt, black pepper, and/or cayenne as needed.

Place the warmed pumpkin on a platter; ladle the soup into the pumpkin tureen, then sprinkle parsley over the top. Replace the pumpkin lid and serve immediately.

*Note: Use extreme caution when pureeing hot liquids in a blender. Fill the blender no more than halfway full, carefully holding the lid in place using a towel to protect your hand. Blend multiple batches if necessary, as over-filling is very dangerous.

Make It Light: Substitute whole milk for the heavy cream.