Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Socktober & Fall Fashion

It's So You, a local consignment boutique, drops by to share a few affordable fall fashion trends. And there's still time to participate in Sock-Tober. Splurge and buy a pair of World's Softest socks. For every pair sold, a pair is donated to the homeless.

34601 Ridge Rd.

Willoughby, OH 44094

www.itssoyouboutique.com