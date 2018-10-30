Columbus zoo welcomes baby giraffe

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating its newest addition.

Zuri, the giraffe, gave birth Tuesday.

They don’t know yet if it is a boy or a girl.

The birth was livestreamed by National Geographic.

You can also click the link to watch them live right now.

Cami, the giraffe, is also pregnant and due sometime between now and November.

Fewer than 100,000 wild giraffes remain in Africa, mainly in the south and east of the continent, and the species was officially declared endangered in late 2016.