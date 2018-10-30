× Cleveland to land future NBA All-Star Game: report

CLEVELAND– The NBA is expected to name Cleveland the host city for a future All-Star Game, Crain’s Cleveland Business reported on Tuesday.

The formal announcement could come on Thursday, Crain’s said. The city will likely land the 2022 game.

Cleveland was a contender for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, but the league opted for Indianapolis. Charlotte and Chicago will host the 2019 and 2020 games, respectively.

When plans were announced to renovate Quicken Loans Arena, the city of Cleveland said the NBA promised to bring an All-Star week once the transformation is completed.

The 24-year-old arena was closed this summer as crews got to work on the project that’s expected to wrap up in mid-2019. Renovations include making the arena’s interior more visible from the outside, expanding entryways and concourses, and proving large public gathering places.

The last time Cleveland hosted was 1997 when The Q was called Gund Arena. The game featured legends like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley.

