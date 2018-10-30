Cleveland police say one person killed, one injured in shooting on east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating the shooting of two people on the city's east side Tuesday night.

Police say it happened on E. 78th St. at around 8:15 p.m.

According to Cleveland police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The homicide unit has been notified.

A female was shot in the stomach, police say; her condition is not known at this time.

No further details have been released.

