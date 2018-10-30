× Cleveland police: Neighbor shoots landscaper in the stomach

CLEVELAND– A man shot a landscaper on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

It happened on Muskoka Avenue near East 193rd Street.

The 36-year-old victim got into an argument with the 27-year-old man who lives next door. That’s when the neighbor came outside with a bat, police said.

There was a fight and neighbor shot the landscaper in the stomach, according to police.

The suspect was arrested at the scene. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.