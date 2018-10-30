Cleveland police: Neighbor shoots landscaper in the stomach
CLEVELAND– A man shot a landscaper on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon, the Cleveland Division of Police said.
It happened on Muskoka Avenue near East 193rd Street.
The 36-year-old victim got into an argument with the 27-year-old man who lives next door. That’s when the neighbor came outside with a bat, police said.
There was a fight and neighbor shot the landscaper in the stomach, according to police.
The suspect was arrested at the scene. The condition of the victim is not known at this time.
41.587086 -81.544058