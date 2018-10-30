Cleveland City Council approves Hopkins Airport fee for limos and shuttles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cleveland City council has approved legislation that adds a $4 per-trip fee for shuttles and limos.

Hopkins International Airport proposed the fee back in June to fund upgrades.

Taxis, Uber and Lyft drivers are already paying the fee. This legislation passes that fee onto limos and shuttles as well.

The Cleveland City Council says the money will help pay for improvements in passenger drop-off and pick-up areas.

Customers said they worry they'll be charged more and have to wait longer for shuttles.

"There's already a baggage fee and a seat charge," said Kimberly Roncaglione, from Canal Fulton. "It's just another inconvenience that may push families like ours to then ride in the car as opposed to using the airport."

The fee takes affect at the start in 2019.