Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, women across the state are chosen to take part in a special retreat in Ohio. The goal is to help them heal and thrive after surviving moments they never imagined possible.

FOX 8 News photojournalist Ali Ghanbari and FOX 8 News reporter Maia Belay have the incredible story of women bonding over breast cancer.

Read more on the Casting for Recovery program, here.