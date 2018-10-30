Blue lights shine for Pittsburgh victims as funerals begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - Blue lights lit up the Pittsburgh skyline and buildings in Cleveland as a tribute to lives lost in the deadly synagogue shooting.

On Monday night, blue light washed over the night sky as buildings across Pittsburgh were illuminated in tribute to the 11 worshippers killed Saturday when a gunman stormed the Tree of Life synagogue there.

The close-knit community of Squirrel Hill, where the shootings took place, will first bid farewell to brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal and Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz Tuesday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eleven people died and six were injured when a gunman began firing in the synagogue as three congregations were gathered to celebrate Shabbat services. Robert Bowers, whom authorities believe acted alone, faces 29 federal charges, some of which are punishable by death.

The shooting has struck at the heart of Pittsburgh's historically Jewish Squirrel Hill neighborhood and reverberated across the state, where residents are banding together to both comfort one another and stare down hatred.

Tomorrow we begin the funerals for our 11 neighbors who were stolen from us. Tomorrow we continue to mourn their loss. We continue to help their families & those that were wounded. We reach out to our Jewish community to share love, compassion & empathy. We are #StrongerThanHate — bill peduto (@billpeduto) October 30, 2018

Online, mourners have rallied behind the hashtag #strongerthanhate.

The outpouring of support has extended to first responders. Those injured in the shooting included police officers, two of whom remain hospitalized.

The walls of the Zone 4 police station, a few blocks from the Tree of Life synagogue, were covered in handwritten notes from residents after the shooting.

... and found walls covered in handwritten notes from residents. They stayed for 20 minutes, and in that time no fewer than four people showed up to deliver food and hugs for the officers and others who have been working around the clock to keep our city safe. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 29, 2018

Sports fans will share a moment of silence for the victims on Tuesday when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the New York Islanders at the PPG Paints Arena. The hockey team will also hold a collection at the game to benefit victims and victims' families.