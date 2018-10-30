Authorities investigating ‘multiple deaths’ in rural Georgia

FOLKSTON, Ga. — Authorities say they are investigating multiple deaths in a rural area of southeast Georgia.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email Tuesday that agents had been dispatched to Charlton County, where “there are multiple deaths confirmed.” She gave no other details, but says further information will be provided once next of kin are notified.

Dispatcher Tina Myers at the Charlton County Sherriff’s Office says investigators had been sent to the small community of St. George. She says any further information would come from the GBI, the state’s leading law enforcement agency.

Charlton County is located at the Georgia-Florida state line and includes eastern portions of the Okefenokee Swamp.