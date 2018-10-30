Armed robbery at Colossal Cupcakes in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Nestled in the hustle and bustle along Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland sits Colossal Cupcakes -- a sweet shop offering cupcakes baked in the Land and open late for any night owls with a sweet tooth.

“It’s a stop people don’t want to miss when they are downtown, even people from the suburbs want to stop by,” said owner Kelly Kandah.

Kandah opened Colossal seven years ago but what happened late Monday night is a first.

“I live right next door. I received a call around 10:30 saying the store had been robbed,” said Kandah.

The shop’s surveillance cameras captured the gunman leaving the store.

There were three employees working at the time.

“Within a couple minutes the Cleveland Police Department was here. They actually beat me here. Basically someone came in; we don’t believe he was violent, came in because he was desperate. He pulled out a gun and said he wanted everything in the drawer,” said Kandah.

The gunman got away.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

And even though Kandah believes this is an isolated incident, property management will have additional security to make sure people feel safe and secure.

“We are a sweet, happy cupcake shop that caters to little girls and students who work downtown. We are open late so they can come and use the WiFi and have a cup of coffee. We don’t want anyone to be in fear of the store,” said Kandah.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cleveland police.

41.499320 -81.694361