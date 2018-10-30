Akron woman who pleaded guilty in human trafficking case sentenced to prison time

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron woman who pleaded guilty in a human trafficking case appeared in court on Tuesday.

Pearl Coffey, 35, was sentenced to six years in prison for charges of attempted trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and corrupting another with drugs.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Coffey admitted she preyed on young girls and woman, giving them shelter and drugs in exchange for them prostituting themselves.

Earlier this month, Coffey’s boyfriend, Darren Townsend, 38, pleaded guilty to 12 charges, including trafficking in persons. He was immediately sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Summit County Pleas Court Judge Amy Corrigall Jones designated Coffey and Townsend Tier II sex offenders. Once released, they will have to resister every 180 days for 25 years.

This was the first time that human trafficking charges were filed in Summit County.