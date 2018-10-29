× Willoughby Hills mayor: Claims made by city council investigated, found to be without any ‘legal basis’

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — Willoughby Hills Mayor Robert Weger stated in a press release Monday evening that allegations recently made by city council about the senior program have been fully investigated and found to be without any legal basis.

Earlier this month, Weger attempted to remove six of the city’s seven council members, accusing them of gross misconduct. Those representatives countered and were granted a temporary restraining order against the mayor.

The report from city council said Weger’s administrative assistant Gloria Majeski and Councilman Chris Hallum profited from the Willoughby Hills Isolated Senior Program for Everyday Relief, or WHISPER. The report also said Majeski received at least $24,000 in reimbursements from the city that have not been substantiated.

Majeski told FOX 8 News last week:

“The allegations are totally not true. The finance department has provided council with the receipts to authenticate that there has been no wrongdoing by the mayor or his staff.”

Lake County Prosecutor Charles Coulson recommended asking the Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to check into potential elder abuse and undue influence involving the program.

On Monday, Mayor Weger said in a press release, “All of the spurious allegations recently made by Council against the City, the Mayor, Gloria Majeski, Councilman Christopher Hallum and the WHISPER Program have been fully exonerated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Lake County Job and Family Services, and the State of Ohio Auditor.”

The mayor said a letter from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Unit absolves any suspicion or wrongdoing, specifically of Gloria Majeski. “The BCI report also includes reports from the Lake County Job and Family Services, as well as the State Auditor’s Office, all concluding that there was no wrongdoing by Majeski, who had substantiated all of her actions with appropriate receipts, as well as WHISPER having a completely clean record since its inception, free of any complaint by a “victim” or “family member/advocate on behalf of a victim.””

Read the letter, here.

Continuing coverage.