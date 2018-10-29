Synagogue shooting suspect leaves hospital, due in court

PITTSBURGH, Pennsyvlania – A spokesperson says the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect has been released from the hospital.

Stephanie Waite of Allegheny Health Network says Robert Bowers was released Monday morning from Allegheny General Hospital.

Bowers traded gunfire with police during Saturday’s massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue and was shot multiple times. He underwent surgery and survived.

Bowers killed eight men and three women before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, authorities said.

Bowers is due in federal court Monday afternoon. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage and in later comments to police.

Bowers is due in court at 1:30 p.m. eastern. Stay with Fox 8 for continuing coverage.