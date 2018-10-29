Student accused of stabbing Pep Greenview classmate charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - An 18-year-old girl accused of stabbing a classmate outside of their school building Friday afternoon has been charged with felonious assault.

The Shaker Heights Police Department said officers were called to PEP Greenview School on Southington Road around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Police say 18-year-old Alexcia D.M. Jamison stabbed another 18-year-old girl outside the school building.

Police confirmed both girls were PEP Greenview students.

The stabbing victim was transported to University Hospitals Main Campus where she was treated for her injuries.

Jamison is in jail on a $75,000 bond.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more details regarding this investigation as they become available.

41.475859 -81.583891