Reports: Kevin Love could miss more than month with toe injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing for the strong possibility that five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a right toe injury, league sources told ESPN.

After winning a title with the Cavaliers in 2015-16, Tyronn Lue is out of a job six games into the post-LeBron James era.

The Cavaliers and Love are consulting with doctors early this week to consider the limited short-term solutions available, but intense pain and the combination of an 0-6 start make it less logical for Love to push through the injury.

Rest would be the solution for the toe injury, which has persisted since the preseason for Love.

Love signed a new four-year, $120 million contract this summer.

The loss of Love, 30, could send the Cavaliers into an even deeper spiral, leaving them without the team’s most reliable offensive player.