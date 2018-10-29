Cleveland Browns fire Coach Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have fired Head Coach Hue Jackson tells Fox 8’s Peggy Gallek.

Browns fired Hue Jackson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

Hue Jackson had this and next year remaining on his contract. So the Browns will be contractually obligated to him through 2019 season. But Cleveland is now back in the HC market. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2018

The announcement comes after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-18 Sunday, making it their third straight loss.

The Browns are 2-5-1 this season. Cleveland was 1-15 in Jackson’s first season and 0-16 last season.

The Cleveland Browns in January 2016 hired Hue Jackson as their new head coach. At that time, he’d coached in Washington, Baltimore and Atlanta.

