Cleveland Browns fire Coach Hue Jackson

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have fired Head Coach Hue Jackson tells Fox 8’s Peggy Gallek.
The announcement comes after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-18 Sunday, making it their third straight loss.
The Browns are 2-5-1 this season. Cleveland was 1-15 in Jackson’s first season and 0-16 last season.
The Cleveland Browns in January 2016 hired Hue Jackson as their new head coach. At that time, he’d coached in Washington, Baltimore and Atlanta.
