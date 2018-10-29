Cleveland Browns fire offensive coordinator Todd Haley

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have now fired offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Ian Rappaport, national insider for the NFL Network first reported.

The news was confirmed by the Browns Monday afternoon.

Freddie Kitchens will serve as offensive coordinator, the team said.

Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley has been relieved of his duties. Freddie Kitchens will serve as offensive coordinator. Details » https://t.co/KUi4qfCqW0 pic.twitter.com/KmSmn2pdj0 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 29, 2018

Source: The #Browns have fired OC Todd Haley. More madness. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2018

The news comes less than two hours after it was reported that Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson was fired by the team.

Haley was hired in January 2018.

Before Cleveland, Haley spent the previous five years as OC for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that, he spent time at the Chiefs head coach and offensive coordinator for the Cardinals.

