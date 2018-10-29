Police: Lorain woman believed under the influence hits and kills cyclist with baby in the car

LORAIN, Ohio – The Lorain Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist Sunday night.

Police responded to a crash scene on U.S. 6 around 11:34 p.m., according to a press release.

Officers say the driver of a Chrysler Town and Country headed westbound hit a bicyclist who was also traveling in the same direction.

Lorain police identified the bicyclist as Laqua Butler, 38. He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the Lorain County Morgue.

The Chrysler Town and Country veered off the road and hit a row of trees before coming to a stop.

Lorain officers identified the driver as Haylee Henderson, 21. Police say she aso had an infant in the car. The baby was not hurt.

Henderson was transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

Investigators believe Henderson was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The incident is under investigation by the Lorain Police Department Traffic Bureau’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

The case will be presented to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.