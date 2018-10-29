Passing morning showers, then breaks of sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another cool day on tap with highs ranging in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. We could even get some breaks of sun once our lake effect showers shut down in the afternoon! We finally dry out completely Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

We warm-up about a dozen degrees by Tuesday. That will continue through Halloween. Temperatures will be on the milder side, warming to above-normal for the first time in a while. Unfortunately, there are showers in the forecast for our little ghosts and goblins. Stay tuned to any changes that may show up prior to Trick-or-Treat. A stalled front will keep us wet through Thursday afternoon.

We are back to a bit of an unsettled and cool pattern after our brief warm-up.

