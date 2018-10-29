OVI case dismissed days after judge ruled officer falsified report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio-- A municipal judge has dismissed an OVI case filed against a 22-year-old man just days after ruling the report an officer filed in connection with the case, contained inaccuracies and falsehoods.

Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy Gilligan on Monday dismissed the case filed against 22-year-old Austin Smith-Skinner.

Last week, Judge Gilligan wrote in his judgment entry following a suppression hearing, that Officer Steve Zahursky's report contained numerous exaggerations, misstatements, and falsehoods.

He stated in the entry that cell phone video presented at the hearing showed the suspect was not slurring his speech.

North Royalton Police Chief Kenneth Bilinovich told Fox 8 his department would conduct an internal investigation on the matter. He said Zahursky would continue to work while the investigation was taking place. The chief expected the investigation would be completed this week.

Smith-Skinner's attorney said he is asking the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office to review the matter. We reached out to the prosecutor's office to find out if they are looking into the matter but have not yet received a response.

**Watch a past report in the video, above**