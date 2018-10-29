Mom gives birth to healthy baby boy in car on way to Cleveland hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The due date for Heather and Hank Jontony's third child was November 4.

But on Monday, Heather says she woke early to contractions about every fifteen minutes.

Soon thereafter, they were heading north on Interstate 71 from their home in Medina to a Cleveland hospital where the delivery was expected to take place.

"We got on the highway and I was trying my best to breathe through the contractions and I didn't think the first five, ten minutes into the drive the baby was coming; I didn't think we were that close," said Heather.

But their newest addition had plans of his own.

"We were in the car and she said, 'the baby is coming,' and I remember they said, 'no, it just feels like it is coming; like, we have ten minutes,'" said Hank.

"I told him that the baby was coming and he didn't believe me, and he just said, 'keep breathing; don't push,' which you really can't tell a pregnant woman in those moments not to do," said Heather.

Hank said he thought they had more time.

They didn't.

"Like we have ten minutes, just keep breathing and then about a minute later I heard Grayson crying and I'm like, 'Oh...' and the baby is here so I sped up like 20 miles an hour," said Hank.

"It was dark while we were driving, which was probably a good thing because he couldn't see exactly what was happening, which I think helped," said Heather.

"I was pushing a baby out so I couldn't call and he was driving on the highway so he couldn't call so it was kind of just keep moving," she added.

Hank says he quickly diverted from their original destination to the closest hospital, Southwest General.

"I walked in the ER and it sounded so dumb in my head -- I'm like, 'uh, my wife just had a baby in our car,' and so, like, I don't know how many people came running out -- a lot."

"I actually think everyone was a little shocked to see me sitting there smiling with the baby. I had done the hard part; it was over. He was crying so they knew he was okay so they were kind of like shocked," said Heather.

A healthy Grayson David Jontony arrived ahead of schedule at 6:20 a.m. Monday, weighing in at seven pounds, 12 and a half ounces.

The happy parents quickly texted the announcement to relatives.

"I received a picture and it looked like Heather was holding the baby in a car because I saw the car handle and the reflection off of the car window and when I looked closer, it looked like the baby was swaddled in paper towels," said Kim Schilling, Heather's mom.

Heather believes she was helped by how quickly things happened.

"I've said this a few times since Grayson was born. I'm like, 'man, I should have pulled over and delivered him myself,' but now (Heather) is like the superhero, like totally," said Hugh, admitting he has no medical background and had never trained to help deliver a newborn.

"I wouldn't start teaching a course on giving birth in your car but it is a fun story to tell," he added.