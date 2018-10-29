Man who won’t be ‘bullied’ by Comcast holds up neighborhood internet upgrade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAFAYETTE, Colorado - A backyard dispute is keeping residents of one Colorado neighborhood from getting an internet upgrade.

A neighbor is refusing to allow workers access into his backyard to install fiber optics cables unless he gets paid.

Andrew O'Connor said, "It’s about a big corporation bullying people and trying to run over people.” The Lafayette resident says he is not allowing Comcast in his backyard to install higher quality fiber optics on principle.

He says the company was unprofessional when they first asked to install the upgrade.

Now he says it will take much more than an apology. It will take cold hard cash.

He says Comcast has told his neighbors he's the one holding up their internet upgrades.

Comcast sent KDVR this statement about this dispute Thursday night:

“We are in Lafayette doing work to bring fiber closer to homes as part of our Advanced Fiber Network project. This will benefit the city and its residents with enhanced network capacity, speed and reliability. We have an existing franchise agreement with the City that gives us clear authority to access valid rights of way and easements to maintain or upgrade our infrastructure to ensure our customers’ broadband and communications services are not negatively impacted. We are working directly with the City to enforce those rights, and to educate this resident so we can complete our work in the area. As part of this project, we’ve been providing regular and ongoing communications to residents in Lafayette in advance of work in their area – and information is available on the Lafayette website as well.”