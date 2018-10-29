Man who murdered future mother-in-law, beloved teacher sentenced to life in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A judge sentenced Jeffrey Scullin Jr., 21, to life in prison for the murder of his future mother-in-law after several weeks of staging burglaries in her neighborhood.

Scullin pleaded no contest to several charges including aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence in the October 2017 murder of beloved Strongsville teacher, Melinda Pleskovic, 49.

Scullin will have the possibility of parole after 33 years.

Prosecutor Christopher Schroeder said Scullin shot Pleskovic three times and stabbed her between 36 and 37 times on Oct. 23, 2017. He then went to dinner with her husband and daughter, his fiance. The murder happened five days before he was to marry Pleskovic's daughter.

Scullin declined to make a statement in court, and the judge noted he has shown no remorse for the crime.

Police said Scullin confessed to killing Pleskovic and even told them where they could find the murder weapons, a gun and a knife, and consented to the search of the vehicles where they could be found. His bloody clothes were also found in one of the vehicles.

Scullin's attorneys previously argued that his confession and videotapes police recorded were coerced and should be inadmissible during his trial, which was set to begin. A judge later ruled they would be allowed as part of the trial, prompting Scullin to plead no contest on the eve of the trial.

As far as a motive, prosecutors said Scullin's credit card was declined 14 times by his wedding venue in the weeks leading up to the event.

The venue, which then decided to cancel the wedding, eventually contacted Pleskovic about the matter, and prosecutors said she was planning to confront Scullin about it that weekend.

Prosecutors also said Scullin showed prior calculation of the crime. When Pleskovic's body was found by her husband, Bruce, he told a 911 dispatcher that there had been a number of burglaries in the area in the weeks prior and that they may be connected with the killing.

The murder happened while Pleskovic's 18-year-old special needs son was in the house.

