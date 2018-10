Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- 71-year-old James Chapman was hit and killed while walking on the sidewalk Saturday.

South Euclid Police said the man was walking and was struck as a truck was pulling out onto Mayfield Road at S. Belvoir Blvd.

Police say the man died at the scene.

The truck driver is being charged. He has not been identified.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.